1 dead, 1 injured in Glen Burnie crash

WASHINGTON – One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County.

The crash occurred along southbound Interstate 97 near Route 648 in Glen Burnie about 8:15 p.m. Maryland State troopers found both the driver and passenger trapped with multiple injuries.

The driver, 21-year-old Rommel Reyes Benitez of Reisterstown, was transported to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, 19-year-old Marcus Moore of Hampstead, was treated for his injuries at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Police believe that Benitez was speeding and driving recklessly before the crash, which remains under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.