4-year-old girl, grandfather drown in Md. backyard pool

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to indicate that one of the victims was the girl’s grandfather. An earlier version of the story stated that it was the girl’s uncle who died.

WASHINGTON – A 4-year-old girl and her 51-year-old grandfather drowned in a backyard pool in Severna Park, Maryland, Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police say a group of kids was swimming at a pool on Jamar Drive when they noticed the 4-year-old girl struggling in the deep-end of the pool. After trying unsuccessfully to pull her out, the kids notified the girl’s grandfather, who was sitting poolside.

Police say the 51-year-old man could not swim — but he jumped in after the girl anyway in an attempt to rescue her.

The kids then ran several doors down to alert the little girl’s great grandmother — who called 911, police said.

Firefighters arrived and found the two at the bottom of the deep end of the pool, about nine feet down.

Emergency crews transported the girl and the man to the hospital, where they died.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident at this time, including the victims’ names.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

