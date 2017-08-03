501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 4-year-old girl, grandfather drown…

4-year-old girl, grandfather drown in Md. backyard pool

By Anna Isaacs August 3, 2017 8:30 pm 08/03/2017 08:30pm
5 Shares

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to indicate that one of the victims was the girl’s grandfather. An earlier version of the story stated that it was the girl’s uncle who died.

WASHINGTON – A 4-year-old girl and her 51-year-old grandfather drowned in a backyard pool in Severna Park, Maryland, Thursday.

Anne Arundel County police say a group of kids was swimming at a pool on Jamar Drive when they noticed the 4-year-old girl struggling in the deep-end of the pool. After trying unsuccessfully to pull her out, the kids notified the girl’s grandfather, who was sitting poolside.

Police say the 51-year-old man could not swim — but he jumped in after the girl anyway in an attempt to rescue her.

The kids then ran several doors down to alert the little girl’s great grandmother — who called 911, police said.

Firefighters arrived and found the two at the bottom of the deep end of the pool, about nine feet down.

Emergency crews transported the girl and the man to the hospital, where they died.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident at this time, including the victims’ names.

Below is a map with the location near the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
anne arundel county police Anne Arundel County, MD News drowning deaths Latest News Local News Maryland News Severna Park drowning
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?