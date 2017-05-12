Anne Arundel County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police weigh motive after…

Police weigh motive after noose hung at Maryland middle school

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 12, 2017 12:16 pm 05/12/2017 12:16pm
Share
The suspects who police say hung a noose from the Crofton Middle School. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Police Department)

WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County police aren’t rushing to label the hanging of a noose outside Crofton Middle School as a potential hate crime.

Officially, the investigation into the noose that was discovered by a teacher early Thursday morning is still classified as a case of recovered property.

Related Stories

“No note or anything was left, so we are still trying to determine the exact motive,” said police Lt. Ryan Frashure. “Obviously we know the powerful visual meaning that is associated with a noose and we take this incident very seriously.”

Police released still images from surveillance video, showing two male, young, white suspects who climbed on the roof of the school at night and hung the noose over a light fixture.

“When these suspects are identified, we will examine all options when filing charges,” Frashure said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the detectives at 410-222-8772.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
anne arundel county police Anne Arundel County, MD News crofton middle school hate crime Latest News Local News Maryland News neal augenstein noose ryan frashure
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police weigh motive after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Last-minute Mother’s Day gift ideas

Even though there are just a few days left until Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, it’s not too late to find mom the perfect gift. See WTOP's suggestions.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Anne Arundel County, MD News