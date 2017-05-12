Police weigh motive after noose hung at Maryland middle school

WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County police aren’t rushing to label the hanging of a noose outside Crofton Middle School as a potential hate crime.

Officially, the investigation into the noose that was discovered by a teacher early Thursday morning is still classified as a case of recovered property.

“No note or anything was left, so we are still trying to determine the exact motive,” said police Lt. Ryan Frashure. “Obviously we know the powerful visual meaning that is associated with a noose and we take this incident very seriously.”

Police released still images from surveillance video, showing two male, young, white suspects who climbed on the roof of the school at night and hung the noose over a light fixture.

“When these suspects are identified, we will examine all options when filing charges,” Frashure said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call the detectives at 410-222-8772.

