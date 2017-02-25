Police suspect alcohol use in Md. crash that killed 2

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Crofton, Maryland, and one of the drivers may have been under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Reginald Dunn, 24, of Clinton was driving a Dodge Charger north on Crain Highway around 2:30 a.m. when he collided with the passenger-side door of a Nissan Altima that was crossing Route 3 northbound, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release. The Altima was then pushed into a tree and a pole.

The driver of the Altima, Marcus Spriggs, 26, and his passenger, Jasmine Mastin, 25, both of Crofton, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Dunn was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Speed and the fact that Dunn may have been under the influence of alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, police said, but the primary cause is still under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.