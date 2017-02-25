11:10 am, February 25, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Severe storms are possible in the D.C. metro area between 1 to 4 p.m., with risk of damaging winds, hail, and a small tornado.

Anne Arundel County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police suspect alcohol use…

Police suspect alcohol use in Md. crash that killed 2

By Lara Bonner February 25, 2017 10:46 am 02/25/2017 10:46am
Share

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Crofton, Maryland, and one of the drivers may have been under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Reginald Dunn, 24, of Clinton was driving a Dodge Charger north on Crain Highway around 2:30 a.m. when he collided with the passenger-side door of a Nissan Altima that was crossing Route 3 northbound, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release. The Altima was then pushed into a tree and a pole.

The driver of the Altima, Marcus Spriggs, 26, and his passenger, Jasmine Mastin, 25, both of Crofton, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Dunn was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Speed and the fact that Dunn may have been under the influence of alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, police said, but the primary cause is still under investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News car crash crofton fatal crash jasmine mastin Lara Bonner Latest News Local News marcus spriggs Maryland News reginald dunn
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police suspect alcohol use…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Anne Arundel County, MD News