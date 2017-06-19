Terriers in tuxedos: Photos from the 30th Bark Ball

WASHINGTON — Finding a dog-friendly restaurant patio is exciting for local dog owners — but a dog-friendly black-tie event? That’s the jackpot.

On Saturday, June 17, dogs and their human companions got dressed in their best to attend the 30th Humane Rescue Alliance Bark Ball at the Washington Hilton, which benefits the animal shelter’s wide range of programs and services. Scroll through the gallery to see photos from the event.

On Saturday, June 17, the 30th edition of Bark Ball took place at the Washington Hilton. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

