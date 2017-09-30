Alexandria police investigating bomb threat at movie theater

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a bomb threat at a popular movie and dining venue.

The call was made against the AMC Hoffmann theaters on the 200 block of Swamp Fox Road around 7 p.m. Hoffman Town Center houses the AMC movie theaters and several restaurants.

Police are canvassing the area but they have not evacuated the theater.

This story is developing.

WTOP’s Jason Fuller contributed to this report.

