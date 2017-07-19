Alexandria police investigate shooting near Beltway

WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Eisenhower Avenue just inside the Capital Beltway during a possible road rage incident.

Officials say one person was shot and seriously injured.

Alexandria police said via Twitter the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Eisenhower Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The suspect has fled, police said.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

APD investigating shooting 4600 blk Eisenhower Ave. 1 Vic w/ serious injuries. Possible road rage incident, suspect fled. Expect APD in area — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) July 19, 2017

Alexandria police said Fairfax police are providing helicopter assistance with the investigation.

The story is developing. WTOP has a reporter on the way to the scene.

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.



