Alexandria police investigate shooting near Beltway

By Hanna Choi July 19, 2017 8:48 am 07/19/2017 08:48am
WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Eisenhower Avenue just inside the Capital Beltway during a possible road rage incident.

Officials say one person was shot and seriously injured.

Alexandria police said via Twitter the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Eisenhower Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The suspect has fled, police said.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Alexandria police said Fairfax police are providing helicopter assistance with the investigation.

The story is developing. WTOP has a reporter on the way to the scene.

Below is a map of the area of the shooting.

