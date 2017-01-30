9:33 am, January 31, 2017
Alexandria family feeling impact of refugee ban

By Dick Uliano January 30, 2017 10:09 am 01/30/2017 10:09am
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s executive order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days is having an impact on one Alexandria family.

Related Gallery

Area protests against refugee ban

Joining a wave of protests across the country, local demonstrators spoke out in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban that blocks citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering into the U.S. These were the scenes at Dulles International Airport and outside the White House on Sunday.
Ibrahim Lufti, an American citizen born in Sudan, says the mother of his 44-year-old nephew was denied permission to board a flight coming to Dulles International Airport from Qatar. Her son, Ali Nadeem, is in a diabetic coma.

“She was supposed to come visit him, see her only son, and she was denied boarding,” Lufti said.

Lufti is holding out hope she’ll be able to get Nadeem’s mother to see him. The president issued a statement Sunday saying the visas will be issued again once security policies are reviewed and, if necessary, improved over the next 90 days.

“We don’t know,” Lufti said. “We just hope for the best, and we hope this law can change somehow.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the executive order’s impact.

