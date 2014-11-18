WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

5:33 am, March 9, 2017
AP/Rich Pedroncelli

911 outage hit AT&T Wireless customers in parts of DC area

AT&T customers around the country were unable to make 911 calls for about two hours on Wednesday night. Customers in D.C. and parts of Virginia and Maryland were affected.

Money News

DC ZIP Codes where house flipping is hot

Both D.C. and Baltimore make a list of 11 metro areas where the average profit made by a flipper was at least $100,000.

Calvert County

Marine museum reveals new otter's name

After the Calvert Marine Museum welcomed its third North American river otter on Valentine’s Day, the lovable newcomer now has a name. See photos.

