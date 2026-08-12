Pakistan says troops killed 10 militants and a car bomb killed 3 civilians in southwest province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces clashed with militants in the country’s insurgency-hit southwestern province of Balochistan, killing 10 insurgents.…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces clashed with militants in the country’s insurgency-hit southwestern province of Balochistan, killing 10 insurgents. Also on Wednesday, a botched car bomb detonated prematurely, killing three people at a nearby home and also eight militants who were rigging the explosives.

The clashes were part of a government operation against what it calls members of “ Fitna Al Hindustan, ” a term Pakistani authorities use for Baloch separatist groups that Islamabad alleges are backed by India. New Delhi denies supporting militants in Pakistan.

The military said two soldiers were also wounded. The car bombing took place in the province’s district of Surab.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest but least populous province and has long faced a separatist insurgency led by the outlawed ethnic Baloch Liberation Army. The BLA has carried out numerous attacks in recent years, often targeting security forces, Chinese interests and infrastructure projects.

Balochistan has also seen attacks by Pakistani Taliban who are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban.

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