A tornado tears through a village in southern France, injuring 39 and wrecking 300 homes

PARIS (AP) — A tornado ravaged a small village in southern France, leaving dozens injured, local authorities said Tuesday. The…

PARIS (AP) — A tornado ravaged a small village in southern France, leaving dozens injured, local authorities said Tuesday.

The tornado struck the small village of Pomas on Monday and rescue teams were continuing their search after the town was left in ruins.

Marie-Helene Bouissac, the deputy head of the local government office, confirmed a total of 39 people were injured, including two in critical condition.

No missing persons have been reported so far.

Some 300 homes were damaged and emergency accommodation centers have been opened to relocate residents.

The region was under a thunderstorm alert at the time.

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