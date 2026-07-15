Police arrest man who threatened to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage

LONDON (AP) — A man who threatened on social media in May to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage…

LONDON (AP) — A man who threatened on social media in May to shoot Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was arrested as concerns grow over the security of politicians following the killing of Ann Widdecombe, a former member of Parliament, London police said Wednesday.

The man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sending threatening communications to an MP, the Metropolitan Police said.

“I am going to shoot you in the head if you win,” he allegedly told Farage on X, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

The July 8 killing of Widdecombe, who was a member of the anti-immigration Reform UK, has led the party to call for better protection of its members.

The suspect was held overnight and released on bail, police said.

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