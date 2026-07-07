Members of Haiti’s national soccer team tour their capital after playing in the World Cup

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Members of Haiti’s national soccer team toured Port-au-Prince on Tuesday under heavy security to celebrate their…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Members of Haiti’s national soccer team toured Port-au-Prince on Tuesday under heavy security to celebrate their valiant play in the World Cup following the team’s historic qualification to the tournament last November.

Although the Grenadiers lost every match in their group, Haiti scored two goals against Morocco in its last game, ultimately losing it 4-2. But the celebration over those two goals is still ongoing, providing a brief respite from deepening poverty and surging gang violence in the country.

“We continue to fight for all Haitians,” said Duckens Nazon, who plays for Iran’s Esteghlal football club. “We have a rich culture with a great history.”

Nazon, along with teammates Martin Expérience and Josué Duverger, landed at Haiti’s main international airport in Port-au-Prince. They were then escorted to a museum near the National Palace in a black car with tinted windows.

Once inside the National Pantheon Museum of Haiti, the players met behind closed doors with government officials, including the ministers of tourism and culture. Several dozen fans gathered outside, straining to see the players and hoping for a picture with them.

The museum is located in an area that until recently was controlled by gangs, with armed men still controlling an estimated 70% of Port-au-Prince.

The players were then whisked to a hotel in Pétion-Ville and were expected to have a private dinner with government officials.

Their schedule was more relaxed over the weekend, when they landed in the northern city of Cap-Haitien, where the presence of violent gangs is limited compared with Port-au-Prince.

Hundreds of fans gathered around the players outside the airport on Sunday as they headed to historic sites, including the Sans-Souci Palace and Citadelle Laferriere, and were greeted by Tourism Minister Stéphanie Smith and other government officials.

“An entire nation welcomes you with open arms,” Smith said on Sunday. “Thank you for flying the Haitian flag so proudly. You have stirred the hearts of millions of Haitians and reminded the whole world that our country is a land of resilience, talent and hope.”

In November, Haiti qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, thrilling the country of nearly 12 million people, many of whom have long been fans of Brazil.

Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland and then 3-0 against five-time World Cup champion Brazil. In the last group game, against 2022 semifinalist Morocco, Haiti took the lead twice before losing 4-2. Fans were thrilled with that game regardless, especially with the goal scored by forward Wilson Isidor, which analysts have described as “an absolute screamer.”

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Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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