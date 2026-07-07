Indonesia’s Prabowo and India’s Modi meet to discuss expanding economic and defense ties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto Tuesday to discuss ways to…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen strategic ties between Asia’s two largest democracies as economic globalization faces headwinds.

Discussions between the leaders will focus on several key pillars, including defense and security, trade and investment, food security, energy security, critical minerals and capacity building in sectors such as health and education. Eight agreements and several memorandums of understanding are also expected to be announced during the visit, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono told reporters ahead of the visit.

The two leaders on Tuesday held talks after a ceremony at the Merdeka palace, Indonesia’s main presidential office.

The visit marks Modi’s second trip to Indonesia as prime minister, following his previous visit in 2018, and comes after Prabowo attended India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest last year, Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, said.

Modi arrived in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Monday afternoon for a three-day visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy. It was the first stop of his overseas visit to Indo Pacific nations, including Australia and New Zealand.

Modi received a warm welcome, with his plane escorted into Indonesian airspace by three fighter jets. He was greeted on the tarmac by Prabowo at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, underscoring the importance Jakarta places on its relationship with New Delhi.

Indonesia and India are member states of the Group of 20 major developing countries and emerging economies, and of BRICS.

Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty said Modi is also scheduled to address members of Indonesia’s Parliament Tuesday before attending an evening event with the Indian community in Indonesia. He said the visit reflects growing cooperation between two of Asia’s most influential democracies.

“In the recent geopolitical context, closer ties between two leaders of the Global South are very essential so that we give the message to the world that we are together and we work for each other’s strength,” Chakravorty told reporters ahead of the visit.

Chakravorty said defense cooperation is expected to feature prominently during the talks. He said Indonesia has expressed interest in acquiring India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system and that discussions have reached an advanced stage.

Beyond defense procurement, both countries are expected to discuss broader maritime security cooperation as India and Indonesia share strategic interests along key shipping routes linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, Chakravorty said. A planned launch of the Indonesia Open Network, a digital commerce platform inspired by India’s digital public infrastructure model, is also expected during Modi’s visit.

Sugiono said Modi is expected to travel to the ancient city of Yogyakarta Wednesday, where he may announce the start of an Indian-supported restoration project at the Hindu temple of Prambanan, one of Indonesia’s most important cultural heritage sites. The project follows an agreement reached during Prabowo’s visit to India.

Modi will travel to Australia the same day to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.