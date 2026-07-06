Deadly clashes break out at prison in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A deadly clashes broke out inside a prison in the outskirts of Sri Lanka’s capital,…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A deadly clashes broke out inside a prison in the outskirts of Sri Lanka’s capital, officials said on Monday.

Unrest broke out at the prison in Negombo, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the capital Colombo, on Sunday and continued on Monday, according to the local media and police.

Local television station Hiru reported that 20 people have been killed in the clashes and more than 100 others were injured. Victims include both inmates and prison officials, the channel reported.

Police spokesman Chandana Herath confirmed that there was a clash inside the prison and that people had been killed, but did not give any other details.

The reason for the clash was not immediately known.

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