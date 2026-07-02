2 dead and 3 wounded in shooting near Toronto street festival, police say

TORONTO (AP) — Two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Saturday near a Toronto street festival,…

TORONTO (AP) — Two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Saturday near a Toronto street festival, prompting police to warn of an active shooter before later saying the scene had been secured.

Toronto police said five people were found with gunshot wounds after the shooting near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway. Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded.

Police later said the scene had been secured. No information on a suspect or arrests was immediately released.

A large police presence remains in the area.

Salsa in Toronto is a Latino themed cultural celebration.

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