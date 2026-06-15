6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia on Tuesday and was followed by strong aftershocks.…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia on Tuesday and was followed by strong aftershocks.

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute. No information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The quake was centered 46 kilometers (29 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

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