Photos show a centuries-old mountain tradition in the world’s highest polo ground

SHANDUR, Pakistan (AP) — Cheers echoed through the high mountains of northern Pakistan’s Shandur Pass as horses thundered across the…

SHANDUR, Pakistan (AP) — Cheers echoed through the high mountains of northern Pakistan’s Shandur Pass as horses thundered across the green expanse of the world’s highest polo ground, the Shandur Polo Field, at an altitude of about 3,700 meters (12,000 feet).

Wooden mallets sliced through the thin mountain air as thousands of spectators erupted in celebration.

Against snowcapped peaks and clear blue skies, Shandur once again became a meeting point of sport, tradition and culture over the weekend as the annual polo festival returned to the “roof of the world.”

On the sidelines, spectators watched freestyle mountain polo, a centuries-old tradition still practiced in Pakistan’s northern regions.

As play began, smiles, laughter and bursts of excitement filled the makeshift stands, where families, tourists and residents sat shoulder to shoulder along the rugged mountainside. Children waved flags, elders watched wrapped in warm shawls and groups of friends cheered as the fast-paced game turned the remote plateau into a lively celebration of community.

After more than a decade, Gilgit-Baltistan’s polo team lifted the Shandur Polo Festival trophy this week, defeating longtime rivals Chitral 6-5 in a thrilling final at the historic ground.

The victory triggered jubilant celebrations as players and supporters waved flags, chanted slogans and embraced after a closely contested match that lasted nearly an hour.

Often called the “game of kings,” polo is traditionally associated with royalty and elite circles worldwide. At Shandur, however, it reflects a different spirit, rooted in mountain communities, local pride and enduring cultural heritage. The freestyle version played here is considered one of the oldest forms of the sport still in existence.

The three-day festival was organized with support from the Pakistan Army, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government. The closing ceremony was attended by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Omar Ahmed Bokhari, highlighting official backing for cultural heritage, sports and tourism in the region.

Beyond polo, the plateau transformed into a broader cultural festival featuring music, folk dances and local cuisine.

____

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.