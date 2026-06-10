Malian authorities arrest 2 prominent journalists in latest crackdown on freedom of expression

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities arrested two prominent journalists in the past two days, the latest crackdown on freedom…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities arrested two prominent journalists in the past two days, the latest crackdown on freedom of expression by the West African country’s military leadership during a security crisis.

The “Maison de La Presse,” the main press association in Mali, said Tuesday that Abderhmane Keita was arrested on charges of “undermining national unity and the credibility of the State” and “dissemination of false and misleading information.”

Keita had said on his popular TV program “Grand Jury” that the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group controls the town of Kidal, a northern town that was seized by JNIM and separatists during major coordinated attacks in Mali in April.

In Mali, public statements suggesting that the military is losing ground to jihadist groups often leads to charges.

His arrest comes a day after the arrest of Chahana Takiou, a well-known television presenter and editor-in-chief of the newspaper “22 Septembre.” According to the same press association he was arrested Monday on charges of “undermining the credibility of the State through the judicial system.” Takiou had recently criticized the authorities’ application of a cybercrime law, claiming it represents an attack on press freedom.

Mali, alongside neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, have been wracked by coups in recent years and are now ruled by military leaders who took power by force, pledging to provide more security to citizens.

Since seizing power, the juntas have cut ties with France and other Western powers, created their own security alliance and turned to Russia for military support to fight extremist insurgencies.

The security situation in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has worsened recently, analysts say, with a record number of attacks by Islamic extremists. Government forces have been accused of killing civilians they suspect of collaborating with militants.

Meanwhile, the military leaders have cracked down on political dissent and journalists. In January 2025, Malian authorities banned the sale of the Pan-African magazine Jeune Afrique. Several French media outlets, including France24, TV5 Monde, and Radio France International, are also banned from broadcasting in Mali. Several opposition leaders have been imprisoned for criticizing the military regime.

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