ICC prosecutor temporary suspended from British bar

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The British bar association temporarily suspended the embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The British bar association temporarily suspended the embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

British barrister Karim Khan was formally removed from his duties at the ICC last week after the court’s oversight body found he had engaged in “serious misconduct” over accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member.

The 56-year old has strongly denied the allegations against him.

The move by the Bar Standards Board, which regulates lawyers practicing in England and Wales, is the latest challenge Khan is facing. Last week the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties — the executive committee of the ICC’s oversight body — concluded he had engaged in “serious misconduct” and “serious breach of duty” and recommended his removal from office. A vote will be held next month over whether to permanently remove him from office.

Separately, Khan is also sanctioned by the Trump administration for investigating Israeli officials.

The Bar Standards Board said in a statement that it had suspended Khan from practice and would hold a hearing on disciplinary proceedings within four weeks. The board said it would not comment on what information it based its decision on.

Khan’s lawyers said the decision of the British legal regulator was based on the finding of serious misconduct by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties. In a statement they said that their client “unequivocally denies all allegations of impropriety” and they would be “taking all necessary steps to challenge the decision of the Bureau.”

In a scandal that has dragged on at the court in The Hague for more than two years, Khan is accused of sexual misconduct with a female aide.

An AP investigation revealed in 2024 that Khan was alleged to have seen the woman working in another ICC department and moved her into his office, according to whistleblower documents. In 2025, Khan had temporarily stepped down from his duties, pending the outcome of a U.N. investigation.

In April, a report by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services said there was evidence he had “nonconsensual sexual contact” with his aide “in his office, at his private residence” and while on a mission, according to a copy of its report seen by the AP. However, a three-judge panel selected for a legal assessment of the findings found that the investigation was not conclusive enough.

The final decision on Khan’s fate is now up to the 125-member Assembly of States Parties, which oversees the ICC. A diplomatic official, who is not authorized to speak about the process, told AP that a number of countries are convinced the allegations are an attempt to stop the court’s investigation into Israel. “This is what happens when you go after friends of the U.S.,” the official said.

The court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister in 2024. In the decision, judges wrote there was reason to believe the men have used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and have intentionally targeted civilians in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has brought sanctions against Khan and a dozen other staff in relation to the Israel warrants and investigations into American personnel in Afghanistan. The sanctions are hampering work on a broad array of investigations at the court.

On Thursday, the court announced a special session would be held on July 24 in New York to vote on Khan’s removal. According to three senior officials involved in the process, who were not authorized to speak publicly, New York is logistically easier than The Hague as every country already has representation at the United Nations.

Sixty-three countries would need to vote in favor of ousting Khan for the decision to go through. It’s unclear who would replace him. Two deputy prosecutors have taken over his duties for the last year.

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