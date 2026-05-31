Rescuers say a blast at a building storing explosives in Myanmar has killed more than 45 people

BANGKOK (AP) — A blast on Sunday at a building in northeastern Myanmar said to have been storing explosives for…

BANGKOK (AP) — A blast on Sunday at a building in northeastern Myanmar said to have been storing explosives for mining has killed more than 45 people, according to rescue workers and independent media reports.

About 70 other people were injured in the explosion that took place around noon in the village of Kaungtup, near the Chinese border in the northern part of Shan State.

The area, located about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of the border, is under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic armed group fighting Myanmar’s central government.

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