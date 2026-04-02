War crimes complaint filed in France over a deadly Israeli strike in Beirut

PARIS (AP) — A complaint filed Thursday in France seeks a war crimes investigation into an Israeli strike on a…

PARIS (AP) — A complaint filed Thursday in France seeks a war crimes investigation into an Israeli strike on a Beirut apartment building in November 2024 said to have killed seven civilians including the parents of a French-Lebanese artist, a human rights group said.

The artist, Ali Cherri, and the International Federation for Human Rights, or FIDH, said the complaint was filed with France’s war crimes unit in Paris against unknown perpetrators over the strike in Beirut’s Noueiri neighborhood, just hours before a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.

The human rights group said the strike hit at about 5:30 p.m. and destroyed a ninth-floor apartment owned by Cherri, as well as apartments on the seventh and eighth floors. The group identified the dead as Cherri’s parents, Mahmoud Naim Cherri and Nadira Hayek, and domestic worker Birki Negesa, among others.

“We want an investigation to help us clear up the facts and understand why civilians were targeted in this horrific way,” Cherri told The Associated Press.

The filing argues that the bombing of a civilian building could constitute a war crime under French criminal law and international humanitarian law. FIDH said it draws in part on analysis by human rights groups Forensic Architecture and Amnesty International.

Amnesty International said Thursday it supported the case and that its own investigation found no evidence of a military objective in or near the building at the time of the strike. It also said civilians received no effective advance warning and that the attack should be investigated as a war crime.

Israel ’s Foreign Ministry referred questions about the case to Israel’s military, which did not immediately respond Thursday, a religious holiday in Israel. Israel’s military has previously said it follows international legal norms and strikes only legitimate military targets.

On the day after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas and the Palestinians. Israel responded with airstrikes and shelling. The low-level conflict escalated into full-scale war in September 2024.

Around 4,000 people were killed in Lebanon during that conflict while 47 Israeli civilians and more than 80 Israeli soldiers were killed before the Nov. 2024 ceasefire. Since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, a new war has erupted between Israel and Hezbollah. On March 2, Hezbollah began firing salvos of missiles across the border. Israel has since launched aerial bombardment of large swathes of Lebanon and launched a ground invasion. More than 1,200 people have been killed and more than a million displaced in Lebanon to date.

According to FIDH, French courts do not have jurisdiction over the killings themselves because the dead were not French nationals. But it said Cherri’s dual French-Lebanese nationality gives French authorities jurisdiction to investigate the bombing of the apartment he owned.

The group also said no legal proceedings had been initiated in Lebanon or abroad to date over the attack.

“It’s going to be a long process, and probably with no cooperation from the Israelis,” Cherri said. “But it’s important to seek justice and to stop the cycle of impunity.”

Cherri, a Paris-based artist and filmmaker originally from Beirut, has said he is seeking recognition and accountability over the attack that killed his family members and other civilians.

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Associated Press writer Sam Metz in Ramallah, West Bank and Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report

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