Separatists in Cameroon announce a 3-day pause in fighting for pope’s visit

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — English-speaking separatists in Cameroon say they will pause fighting for three days to allow “safe travel”…

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — English-speaking separatists in Cameroon say they will pause fighting for three days to allow “safe travel” for Pope Leo XIV ’s visit on Wednesday to the central African country.

The Unity Alliance, which includes several separatist groups, said in a statement late Monday the pause reflects the “profound spiritual importance” of the visit and is intended to allow civilians, pilgrims and dignitaries to travel safely.

Cameroonian authorities did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. The government’s spokesperson, René Sadi, last week said “all necessary arrangements have been made” to ensure a successful visit.

Cameroon’s western regions have been plagued by fighting since English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion in 2017 with the stated goal of breaking away from the French-speaking majority and establishing an independent state. The conflict has killed more than 6,000 people and displaced over 600,000 others, according to the International Crisis Group.

Pope Leo, who began his four-country Africa visit this week in Algeria, is set to arrive in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé.

He will lead a “peace meeting” on Thursday in the city of Bamenda, the epicenter of the conflict between separatists and government forces.

A spokesperson for the Unity Alliance, Lucas Asu, said in the statement the pause in fighting “reflects a deliberate commitment to responsibility, restraint, and respect for human dignity, even in the context of ongoing conflict.”

He said the pope’s visit should remain “spiritual” and not be seen as endorsing any political authority.

Though the number of deadly attacks by separatists has decreased in recent years, the conflict shows no sign of resolution. Peace talks with international mediators have stalled, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith.

The conflict is rooted in Cameroon’s colonial history, when the country was divided between France and Britain after World War I. English-speaking regions later joined French Cameroon in a 1961 U.N.-backed vote, but separatists say they have since been politically and economically marginalized.

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Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal.

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