Photos show the scene in Beirut’s Jnah area after an Israeli airstrike hits Lebanese capital

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike hit a building in a Beirut neighborhood just south of the heart of the…

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike hit a building in a Beirut neighborhood just south of the heart of the Lebanese capital overnight. Cars were set ablaze as rescue workers rushed to search for victims. At least five people were killed and 21 others were wounded in the attack that came without warning, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Associated Press photographers at the scene said first responders were recovering victims as firefighters scrambled to tackle the fire. Jnah is a residential neighborhood that also has a busy commercial area.

The Israeli military said it conducted overnight strike s targeting members of the Hezbollah militant group.

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