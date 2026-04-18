French soldier killed and 3 others wounded in an attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, Macron says

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small arms fire Saturday morning, leaving…

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon came under attack with small arms fire Saturday morning, leaving one French peacekeeper dead and three others wounded, two of them seriously, France’s president and the force known as UNIFIL said.

Both President Emmanuel Macron and the UNIFIL force blamed Hezbollah, but the Lebanese militant group denied involvement.

The attack near the southern Lebanese village of Ghandouriyeh came after a 10-day ceasefire went into effect at midnight Thursday between Israel and Hezbollah.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2 when the Iran-backed group launched rockets into Israel after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, killing top officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The war, in which Israel invaded parts of Lebanon, left nearly 2,300 people dead in Lebanon, more than 1 million people displaced and caused widespread destruction.

“Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah,” Macron wrote on social media. “France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest those responsible and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL,” the U.N. mission in southern Lebanon.

Investigation launched

In Beirut, three judicial officials said that Lebanon’s Military Tribunal opened an investigation over the attack and is in contact with the army’s intelligence department to work on identifying the perpetrators. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Hezbollah denied links to the attack, calling in a statement for caution in assigning blame and judgment until the Lebanese army completes its investigation to determine the full circumstances. Hezbollah said that peacekeepers should coordinate with the Lebanese army in their operations.

Hezbollah expressed surprise in the statement at the hasty accusations leveled against it, especially given the silence of these same parties “when the Israeli enemy attacks UNIFIL forces.”

Macron identified the dead soldier as Staff Sgt. Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban. He said that three of Montorio’s “comrades in arms were injured and evacuated.”

“The nation bows in respect and extends its support to the families of our soldiers and to all our military personnel engaged for peace in Lebanon,” he said.

His death came nearly a month after a drone attack on March 12 targeted a Kurdish military base in Iraq’s Erbil region, killing French Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion and wounding six others.

French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said Saturday that the soldier was killed during an ambush. She said he was on a mission to open a route toward a UNIFIL post that had been isolated for several days, because of fighting in the area between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

The ceasefire took effect in Lebanon on Friday, but it wasn’t clear to what extent Hezbollah would abide by a truce that it didn’t play a role in negotiating.

“He was caught in an ambush by an armed group at very close range,” she said on X. “Immediately hit by a direct shot from a light weapon, he was pulled back under fire by his comrades, who were unable to resuscitate him.”

UNIFIL said that a patrol that was clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghandouriyeh on Saturday to reestablish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small arms fire from non-state actors. UNIFIL said that one peacekeeper succumbed to his wounds and three others were wounded, two of them seriously.

Macron demands clarification

Macron spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam following the attack “in order to call on the Lebanese authorities to shed full light on this incident, to identify and prosecute those responsible without delay, and to do everything possible to ensure the safety of UNIFIL soldiers, who must under no circumstances be targeted,” Macron’s office said.

Salam posted on X that he ordered an investigation into the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice. Aoun and Lebanon’s parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the attack.

The Lebanese army condemned the attack in a statement adding that it will continue its “close coordination” with UNIFIL. The army said that it’s working to detain the perpetrators.

Macron also reiterated “the importance of full respect for the ceasefire by all parties and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, for the benefit of all Lebanese people and regional stability.

Israel strikes on Lebanon

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military said it had conducted aerial and ground strikes in southern Lebanon after it identified several incidents in which militants “violated the ceasefire understanding” by approaching areas close to where Israeli troops are located.

The military mentioned for the first time what it called a “Yellow Line,” saying militants tried to approach it from the north.

There is no mention of a “Yellow Line” in the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that according to the ceasefire agreement, Israel reserves the right to defend itself “at any time, against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.”

Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qammati told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV on Saturday that the group won’t tolerate any Israeli strikes like those which happened after the November 2024 truce, when Israel continued to carry out almost daily airstrikes.

“This time we will not practice the strategic patience policy,” Qammati said.

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Samuel Petrequin reported from London.

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This story has been corrected to show that the French president’s first name is Emmanuel, not Emmanual.

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