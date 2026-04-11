London police arrest more than 200 at protest backing banned group Palestine Action

LONDON (AP) — London police arrested more than 200 people on Saturday during a protest against a ban on the…

LONDON (AP) — London police arrested more than 200 people on Saturday during a protest against a ban on the group Palestine Action that the government has labeled a terrorist organization.

Metropolitan Police said they had detained 212 protesters between the ages of 27 and 82 for supporting the group.

Britain’s High Court ruled in February that the government’s decision to outlaw the protest group as a terrorist organization was unlawful, but it kept the ban in place while the government appeals.

Police had warned in advance of the protest organized by the group Defend Our Juries that it would make arrests.

Hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square to show their support for the group, with some holding signs reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Musician Robert Del Naja of the trip hop group Massive Attack said he held a sign in support of the group despite the possibility that an arrest could jeopardize his ability to travel.

“I thought this is ridiculous and then the police making that U-turn to arrest people again, I thought that is even more ridiculous,” he said. “So I’m going to hold a sign today.”

Protesters yelled “shame on you” at police carrying away protesters and mocked them for arresting the elderly.

“Yeah, she looks like a terrorist, doesn’t she mate?” a woman yelled as police led a protester with a walking stick to a police van.

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