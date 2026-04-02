Indonesia delays again deportation of Scottish crime boss to Spain

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities on Thursday delayed for a second day the extradition to Spain of an alleged…

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities on Thursday delayed for a second day the extradition to Spain of an alleged Scottish crime boss arrested on Bali, as police investigated his suspected associates believed to be still on the resort island.

Steven Lyons, 45, described by law enforcement as a senior figure in an international crime syndicate, was scheduled to be flown to Spain late Thursday night via Doha, a day after his deportation was postponed without explanation.

Lyons was taken back from the airport into Bali police custody, said Husnan Handano, a spokesperson for Bali’s immigration office. He declined to provide a reason for the move, citing the “sensitivity” of the case. Local media reported that the latest delay was linked to an ongoing police investigation.

Lyons was detained Saturday upon arrival from Singapore after Indonesia’s immigration flagged him based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Spain’s request. A Red Notice is an international alert seeking the arrest of a suspect for extradition.

Lyons arrived in Bali with two companions who are believed to be still on the island, although Lyons told authorities he traveled alone, said Bugie Kurniawan, head of the Bali immigration office. He said Spain’s Interpol has identified them as members of the same criminal cartel but they are not on any arrest warrants or Interpol Red Notice.

Immigration and police officials said earlier this was Lyons’ second trip to Bali, prompting authorities to believe he was assessing Indonesia’s drug trafficking market. Bali Police spokesperson Ary Sandi refused to comment on the investigation.

Alleged to be the leader of the Lyons crime family, Lyons was based in Scotland and has been wanted by authorities in Spain and Britain. He has been on Spain’s wanted list for about two years following a killing there in 2024.

Bali Police Chief Daniel Adityajaya said Lyons’ arrest was part of a joint investigation involving Indonesian, Spanish and Scottish authorities.

Police allege Lyons led a transnational criminal network operating out of Scotland that controlled narcotics trafficking routes between Spain and the U.K. Authorities also suspect the group laundered money through shell companies across Europe and the Middle East, including in Spain, Scotland, England, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Turkey.

Prior to his arrest in Bali, police in Scotland and Spain carried out coordinated raids linked to the investigation that resulted in multiple arrests. Additional suspects were detained in Turkey, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Scottish media have reported that Lyons survived a shooting in Glasgow in 2006 that killed his cousin, later moved to Spain and eventually settled in Dubai. Last year, his brother and an associate were shot and killed in what authorities described as a suspected gangland attack at a beachfront bar in Fuengirola, southern Spain.

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Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

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