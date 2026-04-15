A look at Sudan’s war by the numbers

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan is entering a fourth year of war between the military and paramilitary forces. The fighting has…

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan is entering a fourth year of war between the military and paramilitary forces.

The fighting has pushed many people into famine, caused a huge displacement crisis and left over 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities like ethnic cleansing, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence against civilians.

Here’s a look at the war by the numbers:

59,000

At least this many people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, or ACLED. Aid groups say the true toll could be much higher as access to areas of fighting across the vast country remains limited.

11,000

The number of missing people over the course of the war, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

4.5 million

About this many people have fled the country to places like Egypt, South Sudan, Libya and Chad.

9 million

About this many people remain displaced in Sudan.

19 million

More than this many people face acute hunger, according to the World Food Program.

24%

This is the amount that fuel prices have shot up in Sudan since conflict in the Middle East escalated.

354

This is the number of community kitchens that have closed over the last six months after providing a lifeline for millions of people, according to Islamic Relief.

Over 4,300

About this many children have been killed or maimed in the war, according to UNICEF.

8 million

At least this many children are still out of school, according to UNICEF.

11%

About this many schools are being used by warring sides or are shelters for displaced people, according to UNICEF.

63%

This many of Sudan’s health facilities are fully or partially functioning, according to World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

217

This is the number of verified attacks on health facilities since the war began, according to the WHO.

1,032

This was the number of civilians killed by air and drone strikes in 2025, according to ACLED, as a surge in drone strikes took a growing toll.

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