Photos show travellers stuck in the UAE taking shelter from war at Indian expat’s home

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — With flights across the Gulf disrupted by the war in the Middle East, an…

AJMAN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — With flights across the Gulf disrupted by the war in the Middle East, an Indian expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates has opened his farm property to those left stranded. Tents and mattresses are laid out for travelers, who help prepare meals, share tea and snacks, play cricket and practice yoga on the open spaces.

Dr. Dhiraj Jain, head of 1XL Holdings, began offering temporary shelter after flight cancellations left hundreds unable to leave Dubai. Umang Soin, one of the guests who learned about the farm after flights were suspended, said Jain arranged transportation to bring them from their hotel.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.