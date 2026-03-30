Photos show displaced Lebanese sheltering in Beirut as the war escalates

Beirut, LEBANON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese displaced by the escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah have poured…

Beirut, LEBANON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese displaced by the escalating war between Israel and Hezbollah have poured into Beirut, seeking refuge wherever space is available.

Families from southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of the capital known as Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah has its main operations and support base, are now living in makeshift tents along the Beirut corniche, in classrooms turned into shelters, a sports stadium and even inside hospitals.

Entire communities have been uprooted, forced to flee their homes as airstrikes and evacuation orders have emptied villages and neighborhoods. The sudden influx into Beirut has transformed public spaces and strained limited resources.

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