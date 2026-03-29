Photos show daily life in Iraq’s Basra near Iranian border as war slows trade

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — In Basra, southern Iraq, daily routines go on under the weight of the Iran war, as…

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — In Basra, southern Iraq, daily routines go on under the weight of the Iran war, as workers unload cargo at Umm Qasr Port and operations slow at the nearby Zubair oil field. At the Shalamcheh border crossing, mostly Iranian travelers pass into Iraq under tighter security, offering a glimpse of life along the frontier during the conflict.

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