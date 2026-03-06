Iran won’t compete at Milan Cortina Paralympics as its only athlete can’t travel safely to Italy

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Iran will not participate in the Milan Cortina Paralympics because its only athlete set to…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Iran will not participate in the Milan Cortina Paralympics because its only athlete set to compete can’t safely travel to Italy amid the intensifying Middle East conflict, the International Paralympic Committee said Friday.

The announcement that Aboulfazl Khatibi won’t compete came just hours ahead of the opening ceremony in Verona. The Games are beginning less than a week since the United States and Israel launched a military attack against Iran.

The IPC said that “due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympian cannot travel safely to Italy.”

IPC president Andrew Parsons said Paralympic organizers had been “working tirelessly behind the scenes” with the Iranian National Paralympic Committee to “find alternative routes for the safe passage of the Iran delegation to the Games.” He said, however, that “with the conflict ongoing across the Middle East, the risk to human life is too high.”

Parsons said dialogue with the Iranian Paralympic Committee was not easy because communication systems were down across much of the nation.

“We were informed by NPC Iran that safe passage to Milano Cortina 2026 was not possible, and, as a result, they would not be able to come to the Games,” Parsons said. “To not compete at a Paralympic Winter Games because of factors outside of his control after years of training and dedication is heartbreaking for the athlete and our sympathies are with Aboulfazl at this difficult time.”

Khatibi was set to compete in two Para cross-country events beginning next week. He had been announced as Iran’s flagbearer but was not going to actually carry the flag — volunteers will be handed the task for all nations because not all flagbearers will be able to attend the ceremony for logistics and training issues.

The IPC said Iran’s flag was removed from the nations’ parade at the opening ceremony on Friday.

