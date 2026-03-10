Iran says skier deeply disappointed at missing Paralympics because of war

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Iran’s National Paralympic Committee has called it “heartbreaking” that cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi had to…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Iran’s National Paralympic Committee has called it “heartbreaking” that cross-country skier Aboulfazl Khatibi had to withdraw from the Winter Paralympics because of the intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

Khatibi was set to be Iran’s only athlete at the Milan Cortina Paralympics but didn’t show up for the opening ceremony last Friday. The International Paralympic Committee said he couldn’t travel safely to Italy due to the Iran war.

Hamid Alisamimi, the chief executive of Iran’s NPC, on Tuesday lamented that Khatibi was unable to take part in the Games.

“The recent events have been very painful for many people, and it is especially heartbreaking for athletes who have dedicated years of hard work and preparation to represent their country,” Alisamimi said in an email to The Associated Press.

“Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, like many others, has faced deep disappointment at being unable to participate in the Paralympics after such long and determined preparation. At the same time, he believes that sport should always remain a bridge between nations and a symbol of peace.”

Military attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran began on Feb. 28, less than a week before the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympic Games officially opened on March 6.

The war has raised doubt about Iran’s participation in international sports events, including the men’s soccer World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Alisamimi said Iran hopes “that the international sports community will take responsible action to condemn and suspend countries that violate human rights, so that the world of sport can stand on the right side of history and uphold the values of justice, dignity, and peace.”

