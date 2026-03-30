German leader raises prospect of many Syrians returning home as the country’s president visits

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz raised the prospect of many of the Syrians who came to his country…

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz raised the prospect of many of the Syrians who came to his country returning to their homeland over the next few years as he met Syria’s leader on Monday, arguing that they are needed to help rebuild the country.

Syria is trying to rebuild and improve its economy after a long civil war that killed nearly half a million people and caused widespread destruction ended with the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.

The war also prompted huge numbers of Syrians to flee the country. Germany was a favored destination, and still hosted more than 900,000 Syrian citizens last year. Many people who arrived from Syria have gained German citizenship in recent years.

Reducing migration in general, and stepping up returns of migrants who aren’t entitled to stay, has been one priority of Merz’s government, which took office nearly 11 months ago.

Merz emphasized as interim President President Ahmad al-Sharaa made his first visit that Germany’s priority is to send back to Syria migrants who have committed crimes. “We have a small group here, but a group that causes us problems, of Syrians who have offended whom we now urgently want to repatriate,” he said at a news conference.

“In the longer perspective of the next three years, that … was the wish of President al-Sharaa, about 80% of the Syrians currently living in Germany should return to their homeland,” he added. “We have an interest in those who live here, want to stay and are well-integrated … that these people stay in Germany. But many who are here are needed at home.”

Al-Sharaa didn’t confirm the 80% figure. He noted that the many Syrians in Germany include “6,000 doctors working in hospitals, and more than a quarter of a million people who pay taxes and contribute actively to the German economy,” and described them as “common national assets” to the two countries.

“Therefore, we are working with our friends in the German government to establish a circular immigration model that allows skilled Syrians to contribute to the reconstruction of their motherland without giving up their stability and the lives they built here, for those who wish to stay,” al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian leader also attended a German-Syrian economic roundtable in Berlin as he sought support for his country’s revival.

“You can count on Germany’s support on the way to a good future,” Merz told al-Sharaa. “Success is more important than ever in view of the ongoing war in Iran in this region.”

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Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

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