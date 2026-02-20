UK Athletics pleads guilty to corporate manslaughter after Paralympian death in 2017

LONDON (AP) — UK Athletics pleaded guilty on Friday to the corporate manslaughter of a Paralympian who died during training.…

LONDON (AP) — UK Athletics pleaded guilty on Friday to the corporate manslaughter of a Paralympian who died during training.

Abdullah Hayayei was fatally injured when he was hit on the head by a metal pole at Newham Leisure Centre in east London on July 11, 2017.

UK Athletics Ltd, the national governing body for athletics, admitted corporate manslaughter at an Old Bailey hearing, having previously denied the charge.

The 36-year-old Hayayei was preparing to represent the United Arab Emirates in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a throwing cage fell on him.

Keith Davies, who was head of sport for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships, had denied gross negligence manslaughter. On Friday, the 78-year-old Davies pleaded guilty to a health and safety charge.

The fresh pleas were entered at a hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft.

Prosecutor Karen Robinson invited the court to set a two-day sentencing hearing in early June.

She confirmed the prosecution would not seek a trial and the outstanding charges would be dealt with at the conclusion of the sentencing.

Davies was granted continued bail on the condition he liaise with the Probation Service for a pre-sentence report.

Hayayei competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, finishing sixth in javelin and seventh in shot put.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.