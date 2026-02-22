EE BAFTA Film Awards: See the bronze mask trophy winners

LONDON (AP) — Stars convened Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, a major awards season ceremony ahead of next…

LONDON (AP) — Stars convened Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, a major awards season ceremony ahead of next month’s Oscars.

Officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the BAFTAs are chosen by thousands of members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one — the Rising Star Award — selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees.

Winners took home a coveted bronze mask trophy.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.