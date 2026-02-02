2 golds in 3 days for Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen at Olympics, Eileen Gu wins silver

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen won the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen won the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics over the weekend, and he added another on Day 3.

It’s turning into quite the Olympic debut for von Allmen, who partnered with Tanguy Nef to win the team combined Monday in the event’s Olympic debut.

Unlike Saturday when he captured downhill gold, von Allmen needed some help two days later.

The Swiss-2 team was in fourth place after von Allmen’s downhill run, but Nef made up a 0.42-second deficit on a rutted slalom course on the Stelvio to post a combined time of 2 minutes, 44.04 seconds.

The Swiss-1 team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard tied for silver with the Austrian-1 team of Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller. Both teams finished 0.99 seconds behind.

Jake Paul watches fiancée Jutta Leerdam win speedskating gold

The Netherlands won its first gold of the Milan Cortina Games, helped by some star power.

Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam captured the women’s 1,000 meters in front of her fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

After securing gold, Leerdam stopped near the stands to blow kisses toward Paul.

It was a Dutch 1-2, with Femke Kok taking silver for the speedskating-loving nation. Defending Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan won bronze.

Eileen Gu denied by Mathilde Gremaud — again

Mathilde Gremaud retained her Olympic freeski slopestyle title, denying Eileen Gu a gold medal for a second straight Winter Games.

And once again, it was by the most slender of margins.

Gremaud won the final with a score of 86.96 from the best of her three jumps, while Gu took silver behind her Swiss rival with her best effort of 86.58.

That’s a margin of 0.38. Four years ago in Beijing, it was 0.33.

Gremaud, who also has a silver and bronze from previous Olympics, described it as “the best run so far of my life.”

Gu, the sport’s biggest name, has two more gold-medal shots — in big air and halfpipe.

Later Monday, Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase won the women’s big air. Two-time defending champion Anna Gasser finished eighth, falling short in her bid to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Marie-Philip Poulin injury mars Canada win in women’s hockey

Canada and the U.S. will head into the highly anticipated preliminary round match on the back of big wins.

And a significant injury.

Caroline Harvey and Joy Dunne each had a goal and two assists in the United States’ 5-0 victory over Switzerland. The Americans improved to 3-0.

Canada, the defending champion, responded by beating Czechia 5-1 later but saw captain Marie-Philip Poulin limp off in the first period and not return. It was unclear if Poulin would be available to play against the U.S. on Tuesday.

The Americans lost to Canada in the Olympic final in 2022 but are the defending world champions and have won their last six meetings.

US and Sweden reach curling final in mixed doubles

The final of the mixed doubles in curling is set: United States will take on Sweden for gold on Tuesday.

Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse guaranteed the U.S. its first Olympic medal in the mixed event with a 9-8 victory over defending champion Italy in the semifinals.

Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå beat the British pair of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat 9-3 in a blowout that finished after seven ends. Dodds and Mouat were favorites.

Mistake hurts gold-medal chances of Madison Chock and Evan Bates

A small error could have big consequences for Madison Chock and Evan Bates in their bid for ice dance gold.

The three-time world champions from the U.S. made the minor mistake on their pattern step in the rhythm dance, and it left them behind France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron going into the free dance Wednesday night.

