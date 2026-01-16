Photos show daily life along Venezuela’s oil coast after Maduro’s capture

PARAGUANA PENINSULA, Venezuela (AP) — Less than two weeks after a U.S. military operation captured former President Nicolás Maduro and…

PARAGUANA PENINSULA, Venezuela (AP) — Less than two weeks after a U.S. military operation captured former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, and as his successor, acting President Delcy Rodriguez, announced plans to reform Venezuela’s energy sector, the country’s largest oil refining hub dominates the northwestern coast. Across the Paraguana Peninsula, fishing boats share the water with oil tankers, as daily life stretches from refinery-side coastal communities and salt flats to the sand dunes of Medanos de Coro National Park.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.