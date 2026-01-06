Curfew imposed in southern Nepal border city after mosque vandalism sparks protests

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A curfew was imposed on a key border city in southern Nepal after Hindu and Muslim…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A curfew was imposed on a key border city in southern Nepal after Hindu and Muslim groups began protesting against each other following the vandalism of a mosque over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The curfew orders issued by the Parsa District Administration said that no one will be allowed in the streets and all gatherings and demonstrations are banned.

The notice also warned that violators could be shot by security forces.

Armed soldiers and police officers were patrolling the streets of Birgunj, located 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital Kathmandu, which is the key border point for importing much of the oil, goods and supplies from neighboring India to Nepal.

Muslim groups began protesting in the streets of Birgunj on Sunday against the vandalism of a mosque in a nearby town, which was followed by a separate demonstration by Hindu followers on the same day. Protests have continued since.

There have been no major clashes between the two groups and no major injuries noted, with only scuffles with riot police reported.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims are rare in the predominately Hindu nation of Nepal, where the Muslim population is found mostly in border regions in the southern part of the country.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.