Election runner-up in Central African Republic alleges fraud in vote

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The runner-up in Central African Republic ‘s presidential election rejected the provisional results on Wednesday and alleged widespread fraud, while the Russia-allied country’s leader said he had invited President Vladimir Putin to visit.

Anicet Georges Dologuélé claimed that Sunday’s election data had been manipulated by the National Elections Authority.

“We all know that more than half of the results have not been taken into account,” Dologuélé said. “All the figures announced by the president of the National Elections Authority are very far from the truth.” He did not offer any evidence to back his claim.

Provisional results show President Faustin Archange Touadera won 76.1% of the votes to gain a third term, and Dologuélé received 14.6%.

A spokesperson for Touadera, Evariste Ngamana, said Dologuélé was playing the role of a sore loser and denied the allegations of manipulation.

Final election results are expected on Jan. 20. The major opposition coalition boycotted the vote after a referendum allowed the removal of presidential term limits.

Former Prime Minister Henri Marie Dondra, who received 3.19% of the vote, also demanded the election be cancelled, alleging fraud and violations of electoral law.

Central African Republic, long threatened by armed groups, is one of the countries on the continent that has turned toward Russia for security help. The Wagner mercenary group has been responsible for Touadéra’s security, but tensions have grown between Touadéra and Russia after Moscow demanded that Wagner be replaced with the Russian military unit African Corps.

Speaking Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday, Touadéra expressed admiration for Putin and said he had invited him to visit and was waiting on a response. It was not clear when the invitation had been extended.

“I consider him one of the most outstanding political figures in the world and a truly great leader for the entire global community,” Touadéra said.

McMakin reported from Dakar, Senegal.

