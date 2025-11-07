Turkish prosecutors issue detention warrants in soccer betting scandal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued detention warrants for 21 people, including 17 referees and the president…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued detention warrants for 21 people, including 17 referees and the president of a top-flight soccer club, as part of a widening investigation into a betting scandal.

At least 18 suspects were detained for questioning in coordinated early-morning raids across Istanbul and 11 other provinces, according to the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office. The 17 referees, identified only by their initials, are being investigated for possible charges of “abuse of office” and “influencing the outcome of a match.”

Murat Ozkaya, president of Turkish Super Lig club Eyupspor, and Fatih Sarac, former owner of Kasımpasa, were also being questioned as part of the probe, Cumhuriyet newspaper and other media reported. Kasımpasa was placed under trusteeship in September following a separate corruption investigation into the holding company that previously owned the club.

The scandal erupted after the Turkish Football Federation suspended 149 referees and assistant referees last week. TFF President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu revealed that a government agency had determined 371 of 571 active referees held accounts with betting companies. Of those, 152 referees allegedly placed bets on soccer matches, including seven top-level referees and 15 top-level assistant referees.

Haciosmanoglu added that 10 referees placed bets on more than 10,000 matches each over five years, while some only placed one bet. One referee allegedly placed bets on 18,227 games, raising serious concerns about the integrity of officiating in Turkish football.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.