Train collision in Slovakia leaves 13 hospitalized as prime minister says human error likely cause

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 9:04 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thirteen people who were injured in a train collision on Sunday evening remain in hospital, Slovak officials said Monday.

An express train hit the back of a passenger train on Sunday evening near the town of Pezinok, north of the capital, Bratislava.

Officials said 79 passengers, out of some 800 in total, were taken to hospitals, most of them with light injuries. Thirteen were still hospitalized on Monday, nobody in life-threatening condition, Health Minister Kamil Sasko said.

The collision was likely caused by human error, Prime Minister Robert Fico said Monday, as he rejected the resignation of Transport Minister Jozef Raz over the second such incident in a month.

On Oct 13, two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia, injuring dozens of passengers, including two who were in a critical condition.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

