Search ends for crew member who fell overboard from UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker

LONDON (AP) — The search for a crew member who fell overboard on a U.K. Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker off the northwest coast of Ireland was ended Sunday after efforts to find the person failed, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

The crew member last seen late Friday night on the RFA Tidesurge was reported missing Saturday morning.

Defense officials did not provide information on the circumstances of the disappearance or the identity of the person but said next of kind was notified.

“After an extensive search, it is with deep sadness that we confirm the missing crew member of RFA Tidesurge has not been found,” Defense Secretary John Healey said. “My thoughts are with their family during this tragic time, as well as their fellow crew members.”

The Irish Coast Guard coordinated a search that included the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, the Irish Air Corps and the mainly volunteer Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The auxiliary fleet staffed by civilian sailors provides support in combat, counters piracy and helps with evacuations and disaster relief.

