Paris remembers the victims of the 2015 attacks, in photos

PARIS (AP) — Paris is marking the 10th anniversary of terrorist attacks that killed 132 people and injured hundreds. The…

PARIS (AP) —

Paris is marking the 10th anniversary of terrorist attacks that killed 132 people and injured hundreds. The attacks on November 13, 2015, included gunfire at cafés, explosions at a stadium, and a massacre at the Bataclan concert hall. Commemorations include tributes led by President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo at each attack site.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.