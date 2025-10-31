Andrew, the civilian formerly known as ‘prince,’ faces an uncertain future

LONDON (AP) — He has lost his title as prince, lost his rent-free mansion on the sprawling grounds next to…

LONDON (AP) — He has lost his title as prince, lost his rent-free mansion on the sprawling grounds next to Windsor Castle and lost whatever remained of his reputation in the public eye.

What is next for the commoner once known as Prince Andrew probably involves a fleet of moving trucks as he packs up the trappings of his once royal life to move to an isolated private home owned by his brother, King Charles III.

But life as he knew it will change dramatically given the king’s unprecedented act to protect the monarchy by stripping his younger brother of his titles and evicting him to punish him for serious lapses of judgment over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“On a personal level, it must be pretty devastating and the ultimate humiliation for him,” said Joe Little, editor of Majesty Magazine. “We know him to be rather an arrogant character, but this has got to be taking its toll on him mentally. It would be very strange if it weren’t.”

Downsizing his digs

It was not exactly clear what house the civilian now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor will occupy on the king’s private estate at Sandringham 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. But it will undoubtedly be smaller than Royal Lodge, the 30-room luxurious home that belies its rustic name.

As the Epstein drama was reignited recently by revelations that Andrew stayed friends with the disgraced financier longer than he previously disclosed, his hold on the Windsor property became tenuous despite a “cast-iron” lease.

Andrew spent about 8.5 million pounds on renovations and a down payment in 2003 when he got a 75-year lease to the property. It required an annual rent of a mere peppercorn (if demanded), a historic and symbolic figure often used in real estate transactions.

Andrew, 65, did not put up a fight when he was served notice to surrender the lease to the home on 99 acres (50 hectares) that includes a swimming pool, several cottages and a bird enclosure.

He will move as soon as practical to Sandringham, the longtime refuge for Charles on 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares) along the wind-swept North Sea coast of eastern England.

How soon Andrew will move, however, was not disclosed, but it’s not expected before the family gathers there for Christmas when they are typically seen walking to church. Andrew is not expected to be there for the event.

Impact on the family

The move to insulate the crown from the scandal-tainted Andrew will not affect just the former prince.

Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who was also ensnared in the Epstein scandal, had shared Royal Lodge with him. Ferguson, who is no longer known as the Duchess of York, will have to find a new place to live.

The couple’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, however, will retain their titles along with the honorary HRH — her royal highness — because they are the granddaughters of a sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

King’s private purse to prop up brother

The king is stepping in with his private wealth to financially support his brother, whose money woes have been at the heart of previous scandals over shady business deals and questionable relationships.

Andrew ceased being a working member of the royal family since he was suspended from duties following a disastrous 2019 interview in which he tried to defend his relationship with Epstein. He has no known source of income beyond a modest pension from his 22-year Royal Navy career.

George Gross, a royal expert at King’s College London, said the financial arrangement makes sense. It shields the king from criticism Andrew is drawing from public coffers and shows he’s not abandoning his brother.

“If Andrew is unable to be a working royal, and presumably is unemployable, then there has to be a little bit of thought as to what on earth is done with him for the remainder of his life,” Gross said. “It’s clearly important that he’s provided for in some ways, because otherwise he becomes a potential pawn for anybody with negative or bad intentions.”

Further possible consequences

Until now, Andrew’s royal privilege provided a layer of protection for him. But his diminished status and calls for accountability could expose him to consequences outside the control of the House of Windsor.

A parliamentary committee is looking into how he could afford to maintain Royal Lodge and a lavish lifestyle, despite not paying rent, with no major source of income in recent years.

Andrew previously settled a U.S. sexual abuse lawsuit for millions of dollars with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at the age of 41. Giuffre said she was 17 when she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London.

Andrew has repeatedly denied having sex with Giuffre or committing any crimes.

Giuffre’s family has called for Andrew to face further legal consequences. Police are investigating a claim that he asked one of this police bodyguards to dig up dirt on Giuffre.

Historian Andrew Lownie, who wrote a recent biography of Andrew and Ferguson, said he believes there are grounds to investigate allegations ranging from sex trafficking to misconduct in public office.

“I don’t think it’s the end of it, I think there are many more disclosures to come,” Lownie, the author of “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” told the BBC.

Still in line to be king

Despite losing his nobility, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne.

Removing him from the line of succession would require action from Parliament and that is unlikely at this point.

Lawmakers could have removed Andrew’s titles, but the king took action in part to spare the government from wasting time on the matter.

Whether there’s an appetite to take up the succession issue later — or if the Epstein saga continues to bring damaging headlines — is unknown.

While he’s technically in line to be king some day, Gross said: “Of course, that’s entirely unrealistic.”

