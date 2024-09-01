Tens of thousands in Mexico cheer on president’s proposed judicial reforms as protesters reject them

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador crowded around him Sunday as…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador crowded around him Sunday as he began his last month in power by calling again for support of his judicial reform plan.

In a rebuke to critics, López — who has spent six tumultuous years in office —demanded a show of hands in a symbolic vote on one of his most criticized initiatives: the proposed judicial reform plan that opponents warn would weaken democratic checks and balances.

A sea of hands rose in favor of one proposal: having judges elected by popular vote.

“Let our friends and neighbors in the United States internalize it,” López said, referring to one of the proposal’s biggest critics.

Opponents have warned such a change could lead to politically biased judges with limited experience, and protesters took to the streets again on Sunday, some with signs reading, “There’s no future without justice.” Demonstrators also rallied on Aug. 25.

Mexico’s Congress, where the governing coalition has the majority, is expected to soon vote on the controversial constitutional reforms that López has proposed. Among the proposals is eliminating seven autonomous bodies, including the National Institute of Transparency.

The Chamber of Deputies was scheduled to meet Sunday afternoon following the mass rally in the morning for its first session since June elections when the president’s Morena party and its allies clinched big victories.

Critics had complained in the courts about what they describe as an unusual and fast-track procedure of the proposed reforms, with a judge ruling that a discussion and vote on the issue could not be held Sunday. The issue also will go before the Senate after the deputies vote on it.

