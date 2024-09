DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed.

