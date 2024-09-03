Iran summons Australian envoy over LGBTQ+ celebration in Tehran embassy

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday summoned the Australian ambassador in Iran over the publication of photos from a…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday summoned the Australian ambassador in Iran over the publication of photos from a celebration in the embassy to mark Australia’s LGBTQ national day on Sept. 1, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA said the foreign ministry summoned the Australian ambassador to Tehran, Ian McConville, and condemned the publication of photos on social media, calling it insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic culture, as well as international norms.

In response, McConville said that his country had not insulted Iran or Iranian culture, adding there was no reference to Iran in the post on Instagram.

On Monday, the embassy published a photo of McConville and his colleagues wearing colorful outfits and saying, “Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, but under a religious decree issued 30 years ago, transgender people are allowed to seek gender transition surgery.

