An attempted jailbreak in Congo’s main prison in Kinshasa leaves 2 inmates dead

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An attempted jailbreak from Congo’s largest prison in the capital, Kinshasa, left at least two inmates dead early Monday as heavy gunfire rang out and security forces cordoned off the area.

Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X that there was an “an attempted escape.” Local media reported security forces killed some of those who tried to flee.

Videos purporting to be from inside the prison showed several bodies on the ground. Mbemba Kabuya, the deputy justice minister, told the local Top Congo FM radio that only two deaths were confirmed, a figure disputed by the opposition and human rights activists.

“The prison was not attacked from the outside. It was prisoners from wing 4 who attempted this escape,” Kabuya said.

The gunfire from inside the prison started around midnight, residents said. By Monday morning, the road leading to the prison had been cordoned off by security forces.

“Security services are on site to restore order and security (and) the population of Kinshasa is urged not to panic,” government spokesman Muyaya said.

The Makala prison, which is Congo’s main penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds over 12,000 inmates most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report. It has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when an attack by a religious sect freed dozens.

Authorities had been trying to reduce overcrowding, with dozens of inmates released in recent months.

There was no public comment on Monday’s incident yet from Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in China on an official visit.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called the attack a “premeditated act of sabotage” that was carried out against efforts to improve the condition of prisons.

“Investigations are underway to identify and severely punish those who instigated these acts of sabotage. They will receive a stern response,” Mutamba said.

He also announced a ban on the transfer of inmates from the prison and said authorities will build a new prison, among other efforts to reduce overcrowding.

Associated Press writer Christina Malkia contributed to this report.

