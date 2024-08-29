A strong wave likely capsized a Viking replica ship off Norway, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this week off Norway’s coast that killed a U.S. citizen, police said Thursday, describing it as a “tragic accident” that did not constitute a criminal matter.

The wooden replica, called Naddodd, was crossing the North Atlantic from the Faeroe Islands to Norway with an international team of six people. The 10-meter (33-feet) double-masted vessel built on the Faeroes had departed the islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland on Saturday.

On Tuesday, it sailed into strong winds and high waves and late that night, the ship capsized off the coastal town of Stad, about 346 kilometers (215 miles) from the capital of Oslo.

Survivors told police that the weather “suddenly turned significantly worse than predicted with very high waves.” Rescuers said some of the waves were up to 5 meters (16 feet) high at the time.

The five survivors had managed to get into an inflatable life raft and were were later airlifted to safety by helicopter. A sixth person, who had been trapped underneath the vessel, drowned, police said. The victim’s body was found on Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the victim but Norwegian and Faeroese media identified her as 29-year-old archaeologist Karla Dana, from Florida.

“Thrilled to be a part of this crew, fearlessly embarking on this Nordic voyage on a Viking ship replica across the North Sea, pushing through physical and mental limits to sail into history,” Dana had posted on her LinkedIn profile before the trip.

